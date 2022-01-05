HAMDEN – Hamden Village Council met Monday during a special, organizational meeting to swear in new members, set a new meeting time and to vote on a new president of council.
Council members Stagerlee Beabout and Phillis Henry were sworn in at the start of the meeting by council member Dale McManus, who himself was sworn in prior to the meeting.
The council then was asked by Hamden Mayor Chuck Boyer, who had been sworn in to the office last week after Terry Wiseman resigned from the office, to select a president of council amongst themselves.
After several minutes of deliberation, Beabout nominated council member Mike Claar, which was seconded by council member Mike Neri; McManus nominated Henry, which was seconded by her brother, council member Frank Hollingshead; and Claar nominated Neri, which was seconded by McManus.
The vote resulted in a 3-3 tie between Claar and Henry. Selecting Claar, Boyer resolved the tie.
Explaining his decision, Boyer said Claar had more experience on council and working with the village’s water and sewer systems.
The council then changed its regular meeting times to the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
After approving its 2022 budget, the council approved fiscal officer Lynley Holzapfel’s request to both work part time and to reduce her pay to $15 an hour. In September, the council had voted to both make Holzapfel a full-time employee and to increase her pay to $16 an hour.
Holzapfel said she accepted a remote work position with her previous employer, but she said she still wanted to help the village. She told council that she is comfortable enough with her role as fiscal officer that she felt confident she could still complete her work for the village while working at her other job.
Hamden Village Council’s first regular meeting of the year is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
