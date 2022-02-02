HAMDEN — Hamden Village Council tabled discussion pertaining to an increase of rates for Rumpke trash collection for residents during its regular meeting held Thursday, Jan. 27.
The meeting, which was originally scheduled for the second Monday in January, had been delayed for two weeks before a meeting was finally scheduled Thursday. It began with president of council Mike Claar presiding, as Mayor Chuck Boyer arrived late due to a family emergency.
Council member Dale McManus, fiscal officer Lynley Holzapfel and Village Solicitor Tricia Kimes-Brown did not attend.
Of the potential rate increase, Claar said “Unfortunately, the village has to be operated like a business because that’s what it is; we take money in, we send money out.”
“Since the rate was increased to us, there’s no other alternative but to pass on a rate increase to the consumers, and that’s you, me, everybody,” he continued.
However, due to the Rumpke contract and the council’s meeting agenda showing two different rate increases for the village, the council voted to table discussion until it can determine which value is correct as well as the rate it would need to charge customers to maintain the village’s trash fund.
The village also voted to bump its water clerk’s hours an extra two hours a day Monday through Thursday. The move will allow Hamden residents to pay their water bills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Friday.
Claar also announced that the sewer project on Central Avenue had been complete. He said that while the project solved the infiltration problem the village previously had, another case of infiltration had been discovered in the village that would need to be corrected.
He cited the ordering and receiving of materials for the project as the main delay in the project’s completion.
He also said he expects the water project to be completed sometime in February. However, he noted that the village’s water system has ran into more problems.
Claar believes there may be a leak in a village water line, and that fresh water is finding its way into the village’s wastewater system via manholes and damaged boots on pipes inserted into the manholes.
To find the source of the infiltration, Claar said the plan is to begin opening manholes in the village and trace the flow backwards.
“It’s a bunch of work, but if you got a lot of flow here, and you go up to this one and there’s very little flow between those two, you’ve got infiltration,” he explained.
Toward the end of the meeting Councilmember Phylis Henry and her brother, Councilmember Frank Hollingshead, both expressed confusion over the previous meeting’s vote for council president.
During that meeting, the council was asked to nominate who they wanted to serve as council president. The council president’s primary duty is to serve as acting mayor and preside over council should the elected mayor be absent from a council meeting.
Claar, Henry and Councilmember Mike Neri each received three votes for council president and three votes against. Each nominee for council president was voted on separately, so each council member cast their vote for or against a nominee three separate times.
Ultimately, Boyer broke a three way tie for council president by voting for Claar, who he selected over the other two nominees because he felt Claar had more experience both on council and working with the village’s water and sewer systems, The Courier previously reported.
Hollingshead thought that there would only be one vote held for council president, and whoever got the most votes out of the three nominees would become president. Similarly, Henry questioned how each nominee could receive three votes each for president despite there only being six members of council.
“It shouldn’t have been,” said Henry, who misunderstood the process.
The argument came in the middle of discussion over a friendly amendment proposed by Neri to allow the village’s fiscal officer to work more hours with the mayor’s approval in case of an emergency.
After several minutes of explaining the voting process to Henry and Hollingshead, Boyer changed the topic of discussion back to the amendment.
“Yep, move on,” Hollingshead said, stewing.
Hamden Village Council meets on the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14.
