HAMDEN — Hamden Village Council voted to increase sewer and water rates for customers during its final regular meeting of the year Monday evening.
Previously, the village council told residents it would not vote to increase water for two years after the village switched to Jackson County Water. After two years, the village voted to increase rates Monday due to increased costs of materials and wages, according to council member Mike Claar.
“When we switched to Jackson (County Water), we figured we could maintain our current rates for two years before we have to increase it,” said council member Chuck Boyer. “With that sewer plant getting older every day, you better be looking at increasing your rates on your sewer also.”
Council member Stagerlee Beabout echoed Boyer, adding that other factors such as the upkeep and cost of repairs for the sewer plant also played a factor in the rate increase.
“Anywhere you get water supply or anything from, when they increase your rates, if the village doesn’t increase their rates to the customers, then the village goes under,” Beabout said.
Claar clarified that the current base rates for water and sewer, $6 and $35, respectively, were not increasing; instead, customers would pay 3% more per gallon of water used. Water is currently charged at $11 per thousand gallons of water used and $6.80 per thousand gallons of sewer after the base rates, he clarified.
“If we don’t increase our rates, we’re gonna start losing money and being in deficit to them (Jackson County Water),” Beabout said.
This change, Claar said, would be reflected in Hamden residents’ utility bills in February.
The resolution to pass the sewer and water rate increases for 2022 passed 5 to 1 in council, with council member Frank Hollingshead being the only dissent.
After the meeting, Claar said that he expects annual increases on water and sewer rates going forward, but said those rates won’t necessarily be 3% increases each year, adding that smaller increments could be considered depending on the village’s financial situation.
Monday’s meeting was also the last for Boyer, who has been on Hamden council for a collective 24 years.
After the meeting, Boyer said leaving council felt bittersweet, but he doesn’t plan on running for council again.
“I’m ready for some downtime,” he added.
Hamden Village Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. The next regular meeting for Hamden Village Council is Jan. 17.
