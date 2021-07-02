HAMDEN — Johnne Johnson, 51 of Hamden, was taken into custody on June 24 and charged with having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Johnson was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant by detectives from the Vinton County Sheriff's Office and the Vinton County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team at a Hamden residence. Deputies recovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, money, suspected stolen property, and a firearm in the search.

She is currently being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail with a bond hearing waiting to be scheduled. 

Another female was detained at the residence but was later released. Additional charges are expected to come down in the future on other individuals involved. 

