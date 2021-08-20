WELLSTON — A brand new family-owned, and operated restaurant has opened its doors in the City of Wellston.
Happenings Bistro officially opened on July 30. The restaurant is owned by Jeff and Cecilia Plummer. The new business is located where Lee’s Steakhouse once operated.
The restaurant, located at 1130 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wellston, features comfort food with local flair. The hours will be 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
The recently renovated restaurant will feature daily specials in addition to plenty of new menu favorites, including fresh steak, delicious seafood, handcrafted sandwiches and breakfast served all day.
The business phone number is 740-855-4445.
