JACKSON — A incumbent and a familiar face to the Jackson City School District are projected winners in the Jackson City School Board race.

There were four candidates on the ballot during the Nov. 2 General Election, but only two could be elected.

Kimberly Harless and Robert "Bob" Kight secured enough votes each to obtain a seat on the school board.

"I am so excited and thankful to serve another four years on the Jackson City School District Board of Education! I look forward to working with each board member, and welcome Bob Kight! I am honored to serve our community, kids, and staff and will continue to be a listener and make sound decisions for the betterment of our district! It takes a great TEAM and we have one," Harless stated.

Kight said, "I would just like to say thank you to everyone who voted for me for the school board position. Also Congratulations to Kim Harless on her win also for school board."

After all the precincts reported in, Harless was the top vote-getter with 1,096 votes, and Kight had 988 votes.

Incumbent Alyce M. Smith, who was hoping for re-election, received 771 votes, while challenger Maureen Poetker received 536 votes, both didn't secure enough to get a seat.

The above results are unofficial and won’t be considered official until the Jackson County Board of Elections releases the official count on Nov. 15. The results above include absentee and early voting ballots, however, the voting results do not reflect provisional or outstanding (mailed) absentee ballots.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments