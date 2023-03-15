Hatfield's hard work pays off

Vikings' junior Kelsie Hatfield displays her membership certificate for the prestigious National Society of High School Scholars.  

 Submitted photo

Vikings' junior Kelsie Hatfield has been selected to be a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. A longtime Vinton County High School Honor Roll student, Hatfield's top grades – 3.529 grade point average – earned her this notable achievement. 


