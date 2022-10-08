Actress in Music Video

Pictured is Athens actress, Mickey Strohl, performing in the music video for the song, “Lachrymosa,” by Chillicothe music and arts collective, Toadstool Shadow.

 Photo by Chris Till

Recently, an eclectic group of avant garde performers decided to film a music video at what’s rumored to be one of the most ghost-infested spots in southeastern Ohio.

