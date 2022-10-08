Recently, an eclectic group of avant garde performers decided to film a music video at what’s rumored to be one of the most ghost-infested spots in southeastern Ohio.
Chris Till is the founder of Toadstool Shadow, which he describes as “a Chillicothe-based music & arts collective.” The band is leading the charge in an artistic movement called the “New Fairy Tale Revival.”
This theme is reflected in band’s elf-inspired costumes, fanciful props and original songs and videos that feature rabbits, faeries, mermaids, magic carpets and mythical mountains.
Toadstool Shadow’s latest project is a music video for their song entitled, “Lachrymosa.” The video features a sad river faerie played by Athens actress, Mickey Strohl, who inhabits a riverbank as she plays a solemn song on her ukulele.
The inspiration for the song came to Till while he was on a ghost walk in Chillicothe. He recalled, “We were on the second floor of the haunted Old Fellows Lodge when a spooky snippet of a melody came to me.”
When it came time to choose a location to film the music video, Till decided that the project would be entirely shot around the now defunct railroad bridge over Raccoon Creek near the Moonville Tunnel in McArthur.
Till chose this location, “because this particular spot has such a spooky history that’s full of ghost stories.”
One of the most celebrated of these stories is chronicled in the book, “The Little Book of Moonville” by Jannette Quackenbush. This particular supernatural tale centers around an engineer named, Theodore Lawhead. When the train he was on collided with another near the tunnel, Lawhead perished. However, there were reports of witnesses who swore they saw Lawhead’s ghost dressed all in white wandering the tracks while holding a lantern.
Previously, Toadstool Shadow had put out two concept albums-2019’s Rainbow Nights and 2021’s Folk Songs of the American Elf. Both projects tell the ongoing tale of a young rabbit who finds himself in a land filled with faeries and elves, as well as some annoying humans.
In addition the second album was accompanied by a 40-minute film that’s part of the band’s three-part opera.
From the very beginning, Till’s goal with Toadstool Shadow was to “create a visual spectacle for people that will hopefully add a little mystery to their world.”
He also wants the band’s music to reflect the origins of the French art form called,”Fairy Tale Opera.” Till described this as, “an opera that uses fairy tale images and music to tell a story with a moral that might look like it’s aimed for kids-but is really meant for adults.”
What does the future hold for Toadstool Shadow? Till stated, “Right now I’m OK with us being unique and obscure. If our destiny is to be famous 25 years from now, i’m fine with that.”
