Garvey girls

Addelyn (Adde) Garvey is pictured having some fun on the slide at the Margaret Ann Pool in Oak Hill. Adde’s big sister, Natalie, is shown patiently waiting for her turn. The pool is open Monday through Sunday through summer.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

OAK HILL — The 2021 pool season is well underway in Oak Hill.

The Margaret Ann Pool and Park is located at 315 Washington Street in Oak Hill.

The pool is open Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults; $2 for senior citizens and students (age 4-17); and free for children 3 and under.

Season passes will be $60 for one person; $105 for two people; $140 for three people. Passes for a family of four are $170, with $30 extra for each additional person up to six.

Pool parties are also available. The price for pool parties is $175 for a DIY Party, $225 for a party plus, which includes one party box (hot dog, chips, and drink for up to 50 people) for each child, or $275 for a deluxe party, which includes eight one item pizzas, drinks, flavor ice and paper goods. All parties include the shelter house from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and parties are from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For updates on closing, and other events, check the Margaret Ann Pool and Park’s (MAPP) new Facebook page.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

