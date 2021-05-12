Governor Mike DeWine announced during a statewide address that on June 2 all health orders will be lifted in direct contradiction to his previously stated goal of reaching 50 cases per 100,00 Ohioans with the current case rate stands at 123 cases. Exceptions to this include health orders on nursing homes and assisted living facilities that house the most vulnerable Ohioans.
June 2 was chosen specifically by the governor to give unvaccinated residents time to schedule their one dose Johnson & Johnson shot or the first of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Once health orders are lifted, it will fall upon businesses, schools, and individuals to make the best health choices for themselves. Some schools and businesses may choose to maintain masking requirements while others won't. They will then have to enforce these rules on their own without the backing of the state government.
DeWine alluded to the possibility that most businesses will still require social distancing and masks "based upon the experiences of other states."
In order to encourage continued vaccination ahead of the lifted health orders, federal coronavirus aid money will also be used to fund five one million dollar drawings for vaccinated Ohio adults with the first drawing occurring on May 26. Information for the drawing will be taken from the Ohio Secretary of State's voter registration database. A webpage will also be made available to those eligible to sign up that are not on the voter registry.
In order to win, contestants must be 18 years of age or older, reside in Ohio, and be vaccinated before the drawing.
A separate drawing will be held for young adult touting a prize of free four year scholarships to any State of Ohio university. This scholarship would include tuition, room and board, and books Applicants are required to be 17 years of age of younger, reside in Ohio, and be fully vaccinated.
Those wishing to enter the scholarship raffle will be able to do so when the portal opens on May 18. Drawings for both lotteries will take place each Wednesday following May 26.
Other incentives to vaccination were discussed including discounted tickets for Indians and Reds games, fast food chain White Castle offering free butter cakes on a stick, and Kroger employees receiving $100 in cash. Gov. DeWine encouraged other businesses to consider offering their own kinds of perks to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated.
Gov. DeWine addressed the critics of his lottery plan saying, "I know that some of you now shaking your heads and saying, ‘Mike DeWine, he’s crazy. This million dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money. The real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — the real waste is a life that was lost now to COVID-19"
