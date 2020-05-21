After three decades of service to the City of Jackson, Randy Heath will be starting a new chapter.
In a news release issued on Thursday, May 21, Heath announced he is resigning his post as executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce after holding the position for almost 25 years. His resignation is effective Friday, June 5.
“What a joy it has been to serve the business community and residents of Jackson for the past 30 years,” Heath said. “It is great to be able to celebrate all of the accomplishments we enjoyed.”
He said his health was a key factor in his decision, after having to spend six days in the hospital in February with ultimately a pacemaker installed, and his recovery slowed by the recent societal limitations, the release stated.
Heath said he owes a special thank you to all of his chamber board members, both past and present, "for their never-ending support." He also thanked his four executive assistants, Jennifer Jacobs, Jo Lewis, Pam Wilson and Rachel Hart.
Heath, who was selected as Ohio Chamber Director Of The Year in 2007, was the creator of the Jackson County Spring Showcase and the inspiration for the city’s Christmas Decoration program, according to the media statement.
Heath has a background in journalism (30 years), and he’s served as a public address announcer (27 years), chamber executive director (25 years), elected official (20 years) and youth volunteer coach (over 600 games).
