MCARTHUR — This holiday season has been made even more special due to the support of many donations throughout the community.
The Vinton County Health Department’s Help Me Grow division has received over $5,000 in donations to help distribute gifts for enrolled families from all over the county.
The children will range between birth to age 12 and the gifts will be given out on December 20, 2022 at the Help Me Grow and WIC Christmas Party. Families who will not be able to attend the party will get their gifts within the same week as well. Help Me Grow partnered with the Fire Department and Police Department and held a boot drive the morning of the Christmas in Downtown in McArthur.
The community donations raised over $3,000 that day. They also received a $750 donation from the Eagles, $1000 donation from the Vinton County Enduro riders and $260 and around 20 toys from Davis Vet Clinic. Health Department said it would like to express our gratitude for all of the support the it has received from community members to help ensure the families and children throughout the county have a happy holiday. The Vinton County Health Department’s Help Me Grow office may be contacted by phone at 740-596-9705 for any questions regarding their programs.
MacKenzie Newlun is director of Environmental Health at the Vinton County Health Department.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.