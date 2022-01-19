JACKSON — Before the end of 2021, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners had the task of determining responsibilities for 2022.
Jon Hensler was named commission president, with Donnie Willis being selected as commission vice president. Paul Haller is the third commissioner serving the county.
Hensler noted that the commission would be rotating officers going forward. He thanked Haller for his outstanding leadership over the years as president, and they are counting on his partnership and leadership in the future.
Hensler was appointed to the county inventory, board member of Trustees of Jackson-Vinton Community Action, board member of county records commission, and board member of health advisory committee. He will also review all bonds and serve as a voting board member of the Family and Children First Council.
Willis was appointed to the executive board member of the juvenile detention center, inspector of housing for CHIP office, board member of investment advisory board, planning committee, County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) energy committee, and land bank. He will also review insurance, prevailing wage, construction and final wage compliance policies.
Haller was appointed as Jackson County Caucus Chair, as well as to numerous other organizations and boards: the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC); economic development board; workforce advisory of job and family services; board of revisions; records retention committee; planning committee; land bank, solid waste, and advisory 911 committee. He will also review all liability and health insurance policies.
Willis will serve as the representative for CCAO annual/special meeting voting purposes, while Haller will be the alternate.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners are the general administrative body for county government. They are the county government taxing, budgeting, appropriating and purchasing authority. Their duties include hearing and ruling on annexations, approving drainage improvements through the petition ditch process, establishing sewer districts and making improvements and providing for solid waste disposal.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners meet every Tuesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse Annex, located at 275 Portsmouth St. in Jackson. The meetings are open to the public.
