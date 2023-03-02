COLUMBUS — The two-year transportation budget passed the Ohio House. State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) led the bill through the committee process as Chairman of the House Finance Committee.
The House Finance Committee approved the transportation budget yesterday, which invests $12.6 billion in Ohio’s transportation system over the next two years.
“This is a jobs bill,” Edwards said. “This robust investment in Ohio’s infrastructure will move our state forward and strengthen our economic prosperity. Communities across the state will reap the benefits of this budget – whether that be through local projects or an increase in workforce opportunities.”
The transportation budget includes $2.2 billion for pavement, $717 million for bridges, $360 million for safety upgrades, and $1.5 billion for large, capacity-adding projects. These investments will create jobs for local contractors and small businesses and further expand their respective workforces across the state.
Additionally, the transportation budget creates the Rural Highway Fund (RHF), which consists of $1 billion in new money focused solely on projects that add capacity or reduce commute times to employment centers in counties that do not have a municipality of over 65,000 residents.
The RHF provides transportation routes for workers in rural parts of the state who otherwise might be forced to relocate in order to gain employment. It will also make Ohio more attractive for potential future employment centers.
The budget also includes funding the Brent Spence Corridor project, which reinforces the critical role Ohio plays in the nation’s supply chain. The construction of a new bridge over the Ohio River will carry both I-71 & I-75, ensuring the continued flow of roughly $700 billion worth of freight annually (3 percent of the U.S. GDP).
“The bottom line is that the transportation budget will create jobs and have a lasting impact on our communities,” Edwards added. “This is a huge win for Ohioans, and I look forward to working with the Senate to secure these opportunities for our people.”
The transportation budget now moves to the Senate for further consideration.
