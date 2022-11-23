Hocking County Court Dismisses Case Against Horsley

LOGAN — Hocking County Municipal Court Judge Frederick Moses dismissed charges against Wayne Horsley, of Athens, that were filed as part of a joint human trafficking sting operation.
According to court records, the misdemeanor charges of engaging in prostitution was dismissed during a pretrial hearing on Nov. 14.
Hosley was arrested and charged in connection to a joint human trafficking sting operation conducted by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hocking County Sheriff's Office in late October.
Hosley, a former coach and teacher at Athens High School, resigned from his position with Athens City Schools on Nov. 4, according to school district documents.
As part of the case dismissal, Horsley was ordered to pay court costs.
During a video arraignment on Oct. 31, Horsley entered a plea of not guilty. His lawyers, K. Robert Toy and Andrew Grillo with Toy Law Office, also demanded a jury trial.
A hearing for record sealing is scheduled for Dec. 14.
According to Ohio Legal Help, when a record is sealed, the defendant does not have to disclose their conviction, arrest or any charge against them when they apply for most jobs.
Under Ohio law, once sealed, it is as if the offense never occurred.
