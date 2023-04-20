Jackson County’s best marathon man was among the top runners in the world when he ran in the 126th annual Boston Marathon.
Jason Holzapfel, 47, of Wellston crossed the finish line of the storied 26.2-mile course in 3 hours, 13 minutes and 57 seconds. His average mile time was around 7 minutes, 50 seconds per mile.
Nearly 30,000 athletes from more 100 countries ran the marathon, one of the best known in the world. Incidentally, last Saturday marks exactly 10 years since the bombings at the Boston Marathon killed three people and injured hundreds more.
For decades the marathon has featured the nation’s top long distance runners including such household names such as Bill Rodgers, Meb Keflezighi and Alberto Salazar.
Monday’s race was everything Holzapfel dreamed it would be.
“The Boston Marathon was incredible today,” Holzapfel posted to social media after the race. “I qualified for this race in 2001 and got injured and didn’t run it. I always had the hope to qualify again and it finally happened for this year. It was everything I imagined it would be. The cheering crowds were along almost the entire course, which was just awesome. There are runners all around you the entire race and the volunteer are superb. I felt great the entire way. It was probably the best I have ever felt in a marathon. I picked it up a lot at Heartbreak Hill after mile 20 and had a great finish. I probably went out a little too slow trying to conserve myself for the Newton Hills between miles 16-20 but I enjoyed all of it.”
When Holzapfel was talking about the Newton Hills, he knows the marathon features a hill near the end of the race that tests a runner’s will to endure. Located at Mile 20, Heartbreak Hill pushes runners to their limits as they race the final few miles.
“Heartbreak Hill was one of my favorite parts of the race,” Holzapfel said in an interview with the Courier. “I felt great going up it knowing after I got over it the rest of the race is about six miles of fast downhill running.”
Holzapfel said he never hit the “wall” during the marathon – that’s the time and place where runner is out of energy and is running on sheer will alone. Often times the mind is saying – shouting – stop the race and it’ll be OK. But good runners prevail and know that if you can overcome the wall, you can finish the race. Fail to dig deep, then you don’t deserve the medal at the end.
“I did not hit the wall,” Holzapfel said. “I have hit the wall in races before so I was grateful to have avoided it for this race.”
After Heartbreak Hill, marathoners coast more or less downhill to finish.
“My fastest splits were my last 6 miles after heartbreak. My last mile was around 6:20 which was my fastest mile in race,” he said.
Friday, Holzapfel said he plans to run the Buck 50 – a 150-mile relay race through Ross County. Each person on the team will do around 30 miles each.
“It is probably my favorite race – tied with Boston,” he said.
Pending Holzapfel’s schedule, he’s thinking about doing another marathon in May. In June, he plans on running the Eagle-up ultra 24-hour race in June at Canal Fulton.
A Wellston High School alumnus, Class of 1993, Boston is not Holzapfel’s first marathon nor his best time. When Holzapfel competed in the Columbus Marathon in 2001, he scored a personal record with a 3-hour, 6-minute finish.
Holzapfel trains hard for races – often logging more than 80 miles of running per week.
“I like to train pretty hard so when I run a marathon, whatever I am experiencing, I have been there before and know how to push through it,” he said. “When I ran the Canal Corridor 100-miler last year, at one point I was getting sick on the side of the race, super cold and had trouble running on my left ankle but I just pushed through with the encouragement of my crew/pacer and it all got better.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.