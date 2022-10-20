Panelists who spoke at Wednesday’s announcement about the new partnership between Holzer Center for Cancer Care and the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center were (L-R) Dr. Jessica Geiger (Program Director, Head and Neck Cancer, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center), Shane Maliszewski (Service Line Director, Holzer Center for Cancer Care), Dr. Rodney Stout (Chief Medical Officer, Board of Governors and Board of Directors Holzer Health Center), and Dr. Michael Canady (Chief Executive Officer and Board of Governors member for Holzer Health Center). Panel discussion’s moderator was Melissa Davis, Director, Business Development & Marketing, Holzer Health System.
Holzer Board of Directors Chairman Brent Saunders announces how the new affiliation between the Holzer Center for Cancer Care (HCCC) and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will help cancer patients being treated in southeast Ohio.
Photo by Hilary Miller/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Photo by Hilary Miller/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Holzer Center for Cancer Care building located at 170 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis.
GALLIPOLIS – Holzer Health System on Wednesday announced a new formal affiliation between the Holzer Center for Cancer Care (HCCC) and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center.
This affiliation expands access to highly specialized cancer treatments, clinical resources, and clinical trials for patients in the southeastern Ohio communities. Patients can have the reassurance that Holzer’s quality and processes have been reviewed and approved by the top ranked cancer program in Ohio, according to US News & World Report.
The affiliation is a result of an extensive review process of care and services provided by the Holzer Center for Cancer Care. Benefits of this affiliation include a streamlined referral process, consultations for treatment options with Cleveland Clinic physicians, and opportunities for clinical trials not previously available.
“This affiliation will provide advanced care options for our patients,” said Shane Maliszewski, MBA, RHIA, CCS, CMPE, service line director, Holzer Center for Cancer Care, in a news release. “We look forward to working with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center to expand our treatments and therapies and providing advanced care for our patients.”
Holzer Center for Cancer Care provides state-of-the-art treatment for all cancer sites, including medical oncology services, infusions, chemotherapy and radiation oncology services. Holzer continues to invest in the latest technology and treatment delivering non-invasive radiation that will eliminate cancer cells with increased precision and accuracy while sparing healthy tissue.
The team at Holzer has combined their expertise to provide a unified approach to optimal cancer treatment.
“We are known to offer comprehensive cancer care with a friendly touch. Through this affiliation, we will continue to offer the very best care options right here in our communities, allowing our patients to think of Holzer first and understand that we are working with the best experts in the field if advanced specialized care is needed,” said Dr. Mike Canady, CEO of Holzer.
