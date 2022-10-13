GALLIPOLIS — Holzer has announced the addition of 3D Mammography services at its Gallipolis campus.
Holzer Health System Adds 3D Mammography to Services
A 3D mammography exam allows for a better evaluation of tissue layers, making fine details more visible to increase accuracy of your Mammogram. 3D Mammography exams find 20-65% more invasive breast cancers and reduce callbacks by 40% compared to 2D alone.
Holzer purchased the "Genius™ 3D Mammography™ from Hologic. “Hologic is a leader in the 3D mammography field," shared Chris Thomas, CNMT, Executive Director, Imaging Services, Holzer Health System. "Upgrading our systems is important to provide the very best quality mammography services for our patients. We want to be able to catch issues faster, which helps in treatment options and survival rates."
More than 8 million Hologic 3D exams have been performed in the U.S. According to a recent survey of women who received a Hologic 3D Mammogram exam compared to a traditional 2D exam:
• 98% of those patients feel more confident and secure in their results
• 93% of those patients reported feeling less anxious than with traditional 2D Mammography
• 91% of those patients agree the quality of care provided by the facility was better
• 94% of those patients are likely to request a Genius™ 3D exam for their next mammogram
The 3D exam remains the same for the patient as a traditional 2D exam. The positioning and compression are the same. But the results are more accurate.
In addition to the 3D technology, Holzer features Hologic Mammo-Pad cushions to reduce discomfort and take the chill off the receptor surface during the exam.
The American College of Radiology suggests women ages 40 and over start screening with a mammogram every year. For your risk assessment, talk to your primary care provider.
Currently, 3D mammography technology is available at the Gallipolis campus but will soon be installed at our locations in Athens and Jackson, Ohio. Additional announcements will be shared once the services are available for those locations. For more information, or to schedule your appointment, visit www.holzer.org or call 1-855-4-HOLZER.
