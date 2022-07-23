Holzer Health System receives prestigious Baby-Friendly designation

JACKSON — Holzer Health System announces that it has achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States, according to a press release from Holzer Health System.  

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments