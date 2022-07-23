Holzer Health System receives prestigious Baby-Friendly designation

JACKSON — Holzer Health System announces that it has achieved the highly prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States, according to a press release from Holzer Health System.
This distinguished honor demonstrates that Holzer is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life, according to Holzer Health.
The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well documented and widely recognized by health authorities throughout the world. For example, the Surgeon General’s 2011 Call to Action to Support Breastfeeding stated that “Breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”
Holzer joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 595 of which are in the United States, according to the press release. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.
“Holzer has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns,” said Brandon Coughenour, BSN, RN, Director of Acute Care Specialty Services, Holzer Health System, in the press release. “This designation is a tribute to our commitment to ensuring that every woman who delivers a baby at our facility is given the resources, information and support needed to help her and her baby get the best, healthiest start in life.”
