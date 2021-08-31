Holzer Medical Center of Jackson

Pictured is Holzer Medical Center of Jackson, which is located at 500 Burlington Road in Jackson.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — This past week, Holzer Health System released an updated visitor policy to avoid restricting visitors as a whole.

The updated visitor policy was released on Friday, Aug. 27, and received a mixed response on social media.

The hospital, according to the policy, is now requiring any visitor to the hospital to be fully vaccinated before entering the facility.

To further clarify, the hospital stated that all visitors must be fully vaccinated to visit patients on the 2nd floor, 4th floor and Inpatient Rehab unit on the 5th floor at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis and the 2nd floor of Holzer Medical Center in Jackson.

The vaccination policy does not apply to maternity or pediatric units. Also, this policy does not apply to patients attending office/doctor appointments in-clinic facilities.

An "exception" will be allowed to permit one support person for any labor and delivery patient. Other situations may be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

All visitors must wear a mask while in the facility.

The visitor policy for those visiting emergency department or outpatient services will be allowed one visitor per patient. All visitors and patients are required to wear a mask when entering any facility.

The updated policy was done to take precautions to keep both Holzer's patients and staff safe.

Holzer also noted on Facebook that its hospitals are reaching capacity, as well as its emergency departments. The hospital has experienced restrictions with staff by unnecessary exposure, which results in quarantine.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments