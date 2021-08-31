JACKSON — This past week, Holzer Health System released an updated visitor policy to avoid restricting visitors as a whole.
The updated visitor policy was released on Friday, Aug. 27, and received a mixed response on social media.
The hospital, according to the policy, is now requiring any visitor to the hospital to be fully vaccinated before entering the facility.
To further clarify, the hospital stated that all visitors must be fully vaccinated to visit patients on the 2nd floor, 4th floor and Inpatient Rehab unit on the 5th floor at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis and the 2nd floor of Holzer Medical Center in Jackson.
The vaccination policy does not apply to maternity or pediatric units. Also, this policy does not apply to patients attending office/doctor appointments in-clinic facilities.
An "exception" will be allowed to permit one support person for any labor and delivery patient. Other situations may be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
All visitors must wear a mask while in the facility.
The visitor policy for those visiting emergency department or outpatient services will be allowed one visitor per patient. All visitors and patients are required to wear a mask when entering any facility.
The updated policy was done to take precautions to keep both Holzer's patients and staff safe.
Holzer also noted on Facebook that its hospitals are reaching capacity, as well as its emergency departments. The hospital has experienced restrictions with staff by unnecessary exposure, which results in quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.