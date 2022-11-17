Hometown Christmas Events Inspire Holiday Spirit

Christmas in Downtown McArthur will be held between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. See Santa at the annual parade which starts at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremonial tree lighting. Ho! Ho! Ho!

 Submitted photo

MCARTHUR – Mark your calendar for two holiday events that are certain to inspire the Christmas spirit: Christmas in Downtown McArthur and a Hometown Christmas in Hamden.


