Hometown Christmas Events Inspire Holiday Spirit

MCARTHUR – Mark your calendar for two holiday events that are certain to inspire the Christmas spirit: Christmas in Downtown McArthur and a Hometown Christmas in Hamden.
Christmas in Downtown McArthur will be held between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Annual parade will commence at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremonial tree lighting and Santa Claus at the Vinton County Courthouse. Parade starts at Rio Grande in McArthur.
Several local crafters and vendors will line the streets of downtown McArthur. Many downtown businesses will offer refreshments and door prizes. Event Coordinator Melissa Hammond praised the volunteers who working hard to make this a wonderful event
“The Christmas downtown event is the largest amount of participation we’ve had since I’ve been coordinating it,” said Hammond who coordinates the event alongside husband Steve, who is also the mayor.
Visitors need to check in for maps and such at the former CVB office building which is owned by VCNB.
Programs will include a complete list of activities. Committee members will be available to answer questions
To participate as a local business or organization or for more information, call/text Melissa Hammond at 740-804-0110.
How about this – celebrate a Hometown Christmas in Hamden with a horse-drawn wagon ride and a cup of hot chocolate between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. You can also pick out a fresh cut tree and shop for Christmas gifts all at Hammond Hardware in Hamden, said Melissa Hammond, a key coordinator of this event.
Other organizations in Hamden will be participating in the celebration.
As to Christmas in Downtown McArthur and a Hometown Christmas in Hamden, Hammond said, “These events offer a way for the community to come together and celebrate the holidays.”
