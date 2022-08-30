Homicide case moving through court system

MCARTHUR – A McArthur man’s case, who is charged with homicide, is still percolating up through the Vinton County justice system.
Sammy Vongsouthy, 42, is currently being held without bond at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Charged with homicide in connection to a shooting Aug. 5 in New Plymouth, Vongsouthy was arraigned Aug. 9 and his preliminary hearing was Aug. 25.
Court found there is reasonable cause to believe that there is sufficient evidence to bound him over to the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas.
Case will now be presented to a grand jury at an unspecified date.
Payne said this is fourth murder case the county has had to contend with in about a year.
Payne released the victim's identity, Michael Young.
Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff's Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found Young who had gunshot wounds to his torso and head, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s Office.
Young was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was pronounced dead, according to the press release.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Vongsouthy fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. His vehicle was found at a residence in McArthur. Witnesses say they believe he sustained possible gunshot wounds during a struggle for the firearm.
Through law enforcement’s investigation, Vongsouthy was located in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Vongsouthy and placed him in custody without incident, the press release said. Due to the injuries Vongsouthy sustained, he was taken to a medical facility for treatment.
