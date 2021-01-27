Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Vinton and Jackson Counties.
Vinton County:
With the statewide curfew extended until Jan. 30, it is unclear as to whether Governor DeWine will again extend the curfew after his weekly Thursday press conference.
After the previous jump up to 42nd on the occurrence list, Vinton County has began to recede back. The county is now ranked 59 out of the 88 counties in Ohio for occurrence rating as of DeWine’s press conference Thursday Jan. 21. This data covered the two week span from Jan. 6 until Jan. 19. Prior to the original jump, Vinton was trending towards the bottom of the list around 78th.
The county is still orange, only at a Level 2 Public Emergency and has remained that way for several weeks along with Gallia, Hocking, and Monroe counties.
Vinton County case numbers continue to rise, up nearly 30 cases from the last data set printed in The Courier on Jan. 19. Case numbers as of print deadline shows 634 cases with a probable 71. The number of current active cases is 35.
No new deaths have been reported but there is an additional hospitalization from the Jan. 19 numbers. Recovered cases are also rising and are now at 657 in total.
Jackson:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Jan. 24, stands at 2,508 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Currently, there are 63 active cases in Jackson County.
It also reported 159 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 28 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 13 current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 149 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 38 percent of the 2,508 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Sadly, there have been a total of 46 deaths in Jackson County to date.
