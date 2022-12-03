MCARTHUR — Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Mineral Resources Management (DMRM) has notified the Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (VCCVB) that its $2.825 million grant application to the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program has been recommended for award.
The VCCVB’s project, titled “Vinton County Tourism Enhancement Project,” includes renovation of the historic Hotel McArthur building and remediation of abandoned mine land features at the planned McArthur Brick Co. Historic Preserve.
“We are so excited to be able to help these communities prosper – both economically and recreationally,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Thanks to these AMLER funds, designated areas will be transformed into beautiful spaces where people can walk, bike, and enjoy Ohio’s outdoors and history.”
Abandoned mine lands (AML) are sites that were mined for coal prior to 1977. Eligible projects include unreclaimed, previously reclaimed, or lands adjacent to abandoned coal mine lands or polluted waters or communities impacted by historic coal production, but must also be tied to an economic development component.
AMLER was last used in Vinton County to install bat gates over mine entrances at the ghost town of Ingham Station in Zaleski State Forest along with the construction of seven pedestrian bridges on the Moonville Rail Trail.
Built in 1839, Hotel McArthur is Vinton County’s oldest building still in use, predating the county’s formation in 1850. The VCCVB purchased the building in April for $275,000 and recently moved its office there. A $100,000 was allocated in the 2022-2024 state capital budget for engineering and architect expenses at the hotel, but the VCCVB has been using its own funds for temporary remodeling, which includes removing stone veneer and stucco on the building’s exterior. With problem areas in the brickwork exposed, engineers and architects will be better able to assess the feasibility of rebuilding the third floor and mansard roof that originally set atop the building before it burned in the late 1800s.
The VCCVB’s application is one of six projects selected for AMLER funding this year. The competition was robust: 17 projects totaling $47 million. The DMRM’s review committee scored projects on several categories to determine those projects most likely to achieve lasting economic benefits for their communities.
“Our project is more than simply repairing an eyesore at the heart of our community. The feasibility study we’ve been working on with Downstream Strategies shows we can attract thousands of new visitors into downtown McArthur and generate $1.5 million in revenue annually, which is a remarkable return on investment for AMLER funds,” said Caleb Appleman, executive director of the VCCVB. Of that $1.5 million annually, $860,000 will have direct local economic impact in the form of wages and taxes from hotel operations, but that isn’t the end of the story. Because the VCCVB is a nonprofit organization, profits will also go into the community. “We’re looking forward to funding new staff positions to better market Vinton County as a travel destination, building tourism infrastructure at our park properties, and establishing grant programs that will grow our tourism industry."
Appleman is also acting director of the Vinton County Park District, which earlier this year was awarded Clean Ohio funding to acquire the McArthur Brick Co. Historic Preserve. AMLER funding in this project will address abandoned mining highwalls, erosion, and other hazards, making the property safe for public enjoyment.
Access roads will become public trails. Areas that will be disturbed by the remediation process were previously carved out during a property survey to become revenue-generating camping and cabin sites for the park district, which is not taxpayer-funded.
“We believe this is the highest and best use of a property damaged by historic mining operations, and we’re grateful to those overseeing the Clean Ohio and AMLER programs for seeing our vision,” said Appleman.
Now that the VCCVB’s AMLER project has been recommended for award, it will be submitted to the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement to obtain preliminary federal approval, a process known as vetting.
Applications may be required to make modifications, so the process can take several months to complete. Once approved for funding, ODNR will create a subgrant for the project that will establish budget details, deliverables, and timelines. If all goes according to plan, Hotel McArthur may be operational by fall 2024.
“It’s taken several years of planning and laying groundwork to bring these projects to this convergence point,” Appleman said. “These aren’t the only projects we—myself, the VCCVB, and the park district—have planned. The future prosperity of Vinton County lies in our growing tourism industry.”
