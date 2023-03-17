Holley House fire

On March 8, 2023, Vinton County resident, Jeff Holley, lost virtually everything he owned in a tragic house fire. In response, his only surviving sister, Angela Nilsen, has set up a GoFundMe page to help her brother rebuild his life.

 Photo Submitted Angela Nilsen

MCARTHUR – It’s been said that life will never give you more than you can handle. But, Albany resident, Angela Nilsen, would beg to differ with this sentiment-especially where her brother, Jeff Holley, is concerned.


