Ohio representatives Steve Stivers, who represents the 15th District which includes Vinton County, and Bill Johnson, 6th District rep which covers Jackson County, both voted against impeaching President Donald J. Trump for charges stemming from the riots he incited following his speech during the Save America rally on Jan. 6.
Stivers explained his nay vote in a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon following the vote. The releases stated, "President Trump's actions were unacceptable and contributed to what will be remembered as one of the darkest days in our nation's history. Make no mistake, he must be held accountable....fundamental to the republic is the due process, which this snap impeachment process in the House severely undermined by its lack of hearings, presentation of evidence, and committee action. The precedence set by this is frightening."
Johnson also placed a statement on his website calling for healing and stating, "America needs a break from the riots, the violence, and the vitriol political rhetoric that is encouraging this toxic environment." He accused House and Senate leaders of "political showboating" and claimed an impeachment or use of the 25th Amendment, which outlines the process for removing a president that has shown to be unable to perform their duties, would further alienate Americans who are already in a precarious situation.
The yes' came out victorious making Trump the only president to have been impeached twice by the House of Representatives. Ten Republicans crossed party lines to vote for impeachment, one being Anthony Gonzales of Ohio representing the 16th District. This district includes Wayne County and parts of Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Portage and Stark Counties. Gonzales cited the five deaths from the insurrection and the shaking of our democracy as reasons behind the decision. He further brought up that as members of Congress were barricaded in the chambers, fearful of their lives, Trump "abandoned his post while many members asked for help, thus further endangering all present." and called the attack a threat to the foundation of our Republic.
The Articles of Impeachment were then delivered to the Senate but a vote is unlikely to happen until after President Elect Joe Biden's inauguration according to outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell released a statement on Jan. 13th in which he explained there simply isn't enough time to hold a fair or serious trial into the charges. He said, "I believe it will best serve our nation if Congress and the executive branch spend the next seven days completely focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the Biden Administration."
He further stated that even if the Senate were to start the process this week, it wouldn't be completed by the time Trump was out of office and Biden had taken the reigns.
It appears that the American people will have to ride out the final days of the Trump Administration with Trump remaining at the helm, sans Twitter account.
