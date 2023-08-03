'I will miss the relationships I built'

Jackie “JJ” Milliken

CIRCLEVILLE — Vinton County can say goodbye to the Vikings’ beloved principal — Jackie “JJ” Milliken — who takes the reins as Pickaway County Educational Service Center’s new principal.


  

