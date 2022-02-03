The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an ice storm warning for several counties across southern Ohio.

The warning is in effect though 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Meteorologists with the NWS are expecting significant icing across Jackson and Vinton Counties.

Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to three quarters of an inch.

Expect widespread power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

