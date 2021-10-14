JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has scheduled an immunization clinic offering many services for this upcoming Saturday.
The immunization clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Jackson Christ United Methodist Church (150 Portsmouth St. in Jackson).
The health department will be offering many services at this clinic, including flu shots, pneumonia shots, COVID shots (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) as well as Pfizer COVID booster shots for those who qualify.
Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston reminded that if you’ve already received your first two doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine and your second dose was at least six months ago, the CDC now recommends a booster shot for certain people.
The following people qualify for a booster shot:
• people 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot;
• people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot;
• people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster;
• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
This clinic will provide all available vaccines to the public on a walk-in basis. Please bring your health insurance card, Medicare card, or Medicaid card with you and there should not be any charge out of pocket to you.
Additional clinics will likely be scheduled in the future, the JCHD is still conducting home visits for those residents that are home-bound, and appointments at the health department can be made by calling 740-286-5094.
