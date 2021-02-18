JACKSON — The City of Jackson received positive news recently with an announcement by Sixth Sense Brewing. The company is planning an expansion and investment in downtown.
According to Sixth Sense Brewing owners, Jamey and Jennifer Ratcliff, the company will acquire the property at 207 and 211 Main Street to house new production and distribution services to meet growing customer demand.
The brewery and taproom specializes in small batch craft beers. The announced investment of $135,000 will allow Sixth Sense Brewing to increase production while adding seven new jobs to downtown Jackson.
Established in 2017, the company has experienced dramatic growth from grocery and convenience stores outside of its current retail footprint. Sixth Sense was recently named as the top craft beer in southeastern Ohio. The owners have already begun construction inside the new facility and hope to have it up and running mid-March.
“The entire Sixth Sense Brewing team is incredibly excited to announce our expansion at 211 Main St. in Jackson,” said the Radcliff’s. “This facility will enable us to add jobs to our community that we love and expand our production capacity so that we may fill current demand and begin more beer distribution throughout the state.”
The Radcliff’s added, “With the acquisition of the additional land at 207 Main St. from the land bank, we have plans for a phase 2 project which will create more jobs and another destination spot in downtown Jackson.”
JobsOhio provided a $50,000 Inclusion Grant to mitigate costs associated with building and infrastructure costs. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.
“We are extremely humbled and thankful to JobsOhio, the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership, The Jackson Co. Land Bank, Commissioners, and other local individuals that have worked hard to further this brewery expansion,” the Ratcliff’s said.
This was a collaborative effort in partnership with the City of Jackson, the Jackson County Land Bank and the Jackson County Commissioners. Sixth Sense Brewing will be purchasing the commercial property on Main Street from the Jackson County Land Bank.
“JobsOhio and OhioSE are thrilled that Sixth Sense Brewing is making this investment in Jackson County and downtown Jackson,” said Mike Jacoby, President of OhioSE. “We’re excited to see the company ramp up their distribution and reach new markets with their product while also investing in new, local jobs. The entrepreneurial success of Sixth Sense continues to build, creating more economic growth in the region, and we are pleased to help support that growth.”
Sam Brady, Executive Director of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership, added, “Congratulations to Jamey and Jennifer Ratcliff and their team at the Sixth Sense Brewing Company on the announcement of this monumental expansion project! They continue to set a great example for our small business community and downtown stakeholders to follow. In addition to the support provided by JobsOhio and Ohio Southeast Economic Development, this project would not have been possible without great leadership and cooperation from the City of Jackson, the Jackson County Commissioners, and the Jackson County Land Bank.”
