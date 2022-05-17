JACKSON — Several infrastructure projects were discussed at the May 9 Jackson City Council meeting, but debate continues on the cemetery, which city officials hope to be repaired by Memorial Day.
Council approved an ordinance that allows right turns on red lights from Broadway onto Main Street, from Broadway onto South Street and from Portsmouth onto South Street.
Right turns on red have been banned at these intersections since 1978, which was recently discovered by the city and has not been enforced.
“We discovered this and we are making the change, because I bet you everybody sitting at this table and listening out there has broken the law,” Councilman for the First Ward Ryan Peters said at the meeting.
Council also discussed taking out traffic lights at several interventions around the city and replacing them with stop signs. The service department will soon announce which intersections will be impacted when, but it was not ready to release that information.
The Fairmount Cemetery has undergone repairs to help with flooding and aesthetics. A French drain was installed in the northern corner of the cemetery. Some of the plots would become too wet to maintain, but the drain should solve this problem.
Now that there is no longer standing water, three headstones will be raised and new dirt and grass seed will be laid. In other areas of the cemetery, stumps will be removed and ditches will be cleaned up, according to Service and Safety Director David Swackhammer.
He said the department does not want to work around Memorial Day, so that the cemetery looks nice for visitors on that day.
Council debated an ordinance, which was read for the second time, that will create new rules for what a plot can be decorated with and if individuals who apply can be responsible for maintenance, rather than the city.
“We listened to the public, revised the ordinance and presented it to council,” Swackhammer said. “The things people are most concerned about are not new, but they are things that have not been enforced and now they think we are picking on them. That’s not it at all. We are very sensitive that people’s loved ones are there. Many of us have loved ones there. We just can’t enforce the rules on some people and not others.”
Some counselors wanted the cemetery to have a uniform look that was easy to maintain, which would require strict rules to be enforced. Others thought individuals should have the opportunity to care for their loved ones’ plots as they see fit.
The city does have some rules currently in place, but they are not strictly enforced. This has caused some maintenance issues. Counselors admitted that the cemetery budget does not allow it to be kept as well as some would like.
We don’t want to impact the mourning process,” Swackhammer said. “We want to respect those visiting and those who are laid there.”
He said he expects the city council to hear and debate the ordinance for the third time at the next meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m.
