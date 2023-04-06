MCARTHUR – Christine Barclay spoke about a successful fundraiser held to support the Vinton County Dog Shelter during Tuesday’s Vinton County Commission meeting.
A key organizer of the event, Barclay said the Hair of the Dog fundraiser held Saturday at Club Vinton brought in more than $5,100 and collected at least 1,000 pounds of dog food.
Barclay said the fundraiser was important to give the county’s dog wardens immediate access to funds when needed, otherwise they would have to get the Commission’s approval every time something was needed. Unlike Congress, the Commission serves as the stewards of the taxpayers’ money, so they have a duty to check how each dollar is spent.
Since these funds were generated privately and independent of the Commission, commissioners advised Barclay to create a private bank account that would allow the dog wardens access to funds as needed.
“We decided to do a benefit to raise money for the shelter to be able to purchase immediate needs instead of going in front of the commissioners to ask for things they need to do their job and to improve the conditions for the dogs,” she said. “Currently they have to go ask for things and that was the case with not having a live trap at the time at the shelter.”
Barclay recalled how after a dog was run over by a car, she was more inspired to help with a fundraiser.
“Several of us were trying to catch a mountain dog that was scared,” she said. “There was no live trap to be used. When he was hit by a car and sadly passed, I knew I needed to help them (dog wardens) get things they need to help the dogs in the county. It was heartbreaking.”
Barclay said she wants to do something to help the community.
“For a bit there was no dog warden and a ton of strays that myself and many others were trying to catch and help, but with no warden it wasn’t easy,” she said. “I attended a Commissioner meeting – the one that they actually hired Dog Warden Bill Cox and Assistant Dog Warden Michael Klein. I spoke with them and realized they needed help and a voice in the community so I’ve made it my mission to help in any way I can. Once we had new wardens in place, I started working on things to help them to be able to help the dogs, collars, bedding for the dogs, etcetera. That’s how the fundraiser came about so we as a community could help them and the community definitely showed up.”
Barclay knows the commissioners are animal lovers.
“When I saw all the needs of the shelter and that they had very little to work with I decided to reach out to Commissioner (Mark) Fout and see what options were available to help and he being a animal lover himself has really helped this mission as well,” she said.
Fout offered thanks on behalf of the Commission.
“We appreciate all you do for the dog pound,” he said.
Barclay’s fiancée John Remy is a life long resident in Vinton County, so Club Vinton was a perfect venue for the fundraiser.
“Remy’s family owns Club Vinton so I knew we had a venue to use and I started the ball rolling reaching out to local musicians Chris Bethel and Chad Ousley and Matt Lusk for help in getting entertainment for the day,” she said. “Matt Lusk and The Stallions helped get flyers out and helped arrange some other musicians to play the day of the event. We reached out to the community and to businesses who generously donated as well as several beer distributors since that is the business I am in and everyone was so generous!”
Fundraiser hosted a Chinese auction, a 50/50 a pull-tab for a cooler and a live auction in which several local residents put the total into a crazy amount, Barclay said. Instead of an admission for the all day concert and benefit, people were asked to bring dog food donations, which resulted in over 1,000 lbs. of dog food and treats for the shelter.
During Tuesday’s Commission meeting, Barclay discussed how the current truck the dog wardens’ use is in terrible shape and how they are desperately in need of a new truck.
Barclay said the impound lot next to the dog shelter needs cleaned out of vehicles.
“The shelter can turn that into an outside area to take the dogs, to let people interact with the dogs and to see if dogs are compatible for new owners,” she said. “Right now, the dogs are cooped up in the shelter. This would drastically help the dogs get adopted and have human interactions. Girl Scout groups and other groups want to come and interact with the dogs right now there is nowhere to do that. If we can get that lot cleared, we could put picnic tables out there and maybe some dog ramps etc. so the dogs can stretch their legs and run.”
Barclay said there dog shelter currently houses 12 dogs, three of which are puppies that were abandoned and sadly are growing up at the shelter.
“There are some amazing dogs down there and at the cost of $30 dollars to adopt which includes tags it is very reasonable,” she said.
