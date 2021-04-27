McARTHUR — After Chief Kight left the McArthur Police Department, Tommy Heaton stepped in as interim chief.
All his hard work paid off, as he was voted by McArthur Village Council as the new head for village’s police department.
Calls for service did jump up in March for MPD with about twenty extra calls. Details about the cases were not available, as they are still being investigated, but one of the more entertaining calls that the McArthur Fire Department took on in March was one to assist a teen who had gotten themselves stuck in a child’s swing. Ultimately, the teen was cut out of the seat.
Developments involving the Wild Turkey Festival were abundant at the Village Council meeting. There will be no requirement to hire a guideline enforcement officer for the festivities but those in attendance will be encouraged to physically distance, remain out of groups larger than ten people, and wear masks.
Signs with the guidelines will be posted throughout the festival space.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting in policing the Wild Turkey Festival alongside the MPD.
A schedule of events is in the works with many events already being posted on the festival’s Facebook page, said Bill Bentley of the festival’s committee. A bucket drop for both the Junior Fair and the Wild Turkey Festival was approved by the Council to take place after the festival.
Liability insurance for the festival is still uncertain as many insurance companies are wary of insuring events with COVID-19 still being an issue. Lawsuits could still be filed in the event of someone getting ill even though there is coverage for those kinds of circumstances. The end result will likely be a higher cost than average. The final decision will be made by the festival board.
A professional development bike ride to help map out possible bike infrastructure in McArthur is set to take place by the end of May. The Ohio Department of Health hosts the bike audit to check out the safety concerns for bike riders in the village.
Jeri Ann Bentley from the county’s health department is hoping to get influential members of the community to join in. Mayor Steve Hammond and Councilmember J.C. Mullins have volunteered for the ride. Bentley is hoping to get a commissioner involved as well.
