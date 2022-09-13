OAK HILL — Oak Hill Union Local School District was closed Monday due to what was considered a potential threat posted on social media.
All students who attend Buckeye Hills Career Center were excused as well.
Interim Superintendent Jason Mantell posted a note Monday to the school district’s social media offering an explanation as to why schools were closed.
“Last night (Sunday) our administrative team was made aware of social media content that led our district to make the decision to close our campuses today, Sept. 12, 2022,” Mantell wrote. “Upon receiving this information, we contacted law enforcement who responded immediately. Based on our investigation, there does not appear to be an immediate threat to our school or community. We will continue to work with law enforcement and school personnel to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community as we prepare to return to a regular schedule, Tuesday, Sept. 13.”
Schools were open for classes on Tuesday.
Mantell’s note also said there a problem with communicating the news about the alert.
“Lastly, although a voice message was sent, along with a text alert, it appears that most recipients did not receive the voice message. We are looking into this and will make sure it is addressed.”
