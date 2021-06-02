Jackson High School Graduation

Jackson High School seniors are pictured marching into Alumni Stadium in the rain during their graduation.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — The rain, wind, and 55-degree temperatures on a Friday evening in May could not stop the Jackson High School (JHS) Class of 2021, from graduating.

On Friday, May 28, not long before the graduation started, a light rain began. As the evening progressed, that light rain turned into a steady rain with windy conditions. The rain cooled it off, and when the graduation was all said and done temperatures were in the 50’s.

The ceremony began with JHS Principal Thad Haines giving a greeting.

This was followed by the National Anthem by senior vocalists and then the high school band performed the JHS Alma Mater.

Jackson City Schools Superintendent Phil Howard then introduced this year’s valedictorians — Madison Adkins, Emma Bapst, Ty Broermann, Maycee Burnside, Taylor Evans, Boston Kuhn, Isaac Kuhn, Macon Perrill, Madison Strawser, Jayden Webb, and Owen White.

Each valedictorian got a short reprieve from the rain, as Howard held an umbrella, while the valedictorian addressed those in attendance.

After the 11 valedictorians spoke, Haines along with help from Howard, and the Jackson City Schools District Board of Education members presented diplomas to 168 seniors, while the rain showers and wind continued.

Several students graduated with honors and it was mentioned that several students were going into the military.

After the presentation, Haines had the seniors, who by this point were soaking wet, stand and move their tassels, thus making them graduates.

The graduates together celebrated their completion of high school with the graduation cap toss, which wrapped up the ceremony. Then everyone scurried, some with umbrellas in hand, to their cars.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments