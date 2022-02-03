The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for Jackson and Vinton Counties.
The warning is in effect through 3:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Meteorologists with the NWS are reporting that small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring.
Impacts include flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Radar and gauges indicate that between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Freezing rain will gradually become the dominant precipitation type this afternoon (2-3-22). However, continued runoff will contribute to rising creeks and streams into the evening hours.
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain, there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
