The National Weather Service has issued a ice storm warning from both Jackson and Vinton Counties through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Meteorologists are expecting significant icing, with ice accumulations of one quarter to three tenths of an inch. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

