The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded several counties across southern Ohio to a winter storm warning.

The warning is in effect starting at 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, through at least 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Meteorologists with the NWS are expecting heavy mixed precipitation.

Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch are expected in Jackson County.

While Vinton County, is expecting total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch.

Impacts could be power outages and tree damage due the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

