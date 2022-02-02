The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded several counties across southern Ohio to a winter storm warning.
The warning is in effect starting at 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, through at least 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Meteorologists with the NWS are expecting heavy mixed precipitation.
Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch are expected in Jackson County.
While Vinton County, is expecting total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch.
Impacts could be power outages and tree damage due the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.