Jackson Apple Festival Leaves Memories By Miles Layton Editor Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago JACKSON – Say goodbye to the 2022 Jackson Apple Festival that featured parades, queens and royalty, lots of carnival rides, an ice cream eating contest, musicians and marching bands.The 81st festival ended about week ago last Saturday.Ushering in the festival was Jackson High School's talented marching band and majorettes. The Beatles would be proud of the band's tribute to their music.Theme of the 2022 Jackson Apple Festival was "Up, up and away for an apple filled day" to celebrate hometown pride and community spirit.State dignitaries like Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted joined thousands of other folks who attended the festival.A longtime volunteer and community booster, Raymond Wyant served as the festival's Grand Marshal.Wyant officially crowned the royal court with Abby Donley as queen, Jade Winters as 1st Attendant, and Emma Davis as 2nd Attendant.Speaking of queens, Jaelynn Velez was crowned Saturday as 2022 Little Miss Apple Festival Queen! Congrats!Bands such as Journey tribute group New Frontiers and country music sensation Mark Chesnutt performed.Matthew Gibson, 15, of Jackson, crossed the finish line with time of 18:41 minutes in the 9th annual Kiwanis Apple 5K. Emma Newsom, 24, was the top overall female runner with a time of 21:17 minutes.The Grand Finale Parade featured nearly 200 entries.Thanks for the memories!
