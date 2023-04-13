JACKSON – The 2023 Jackson Apple Festival Queen and Court were crowned Saturday, April 8 at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium.
And the festival’s theme has been selected – “The apple is churning as the fall leaves are turning.” More on that inspiring theme, which was created by Aeron Rawlins Johnson of Jackson, in a minute. Thanks for the photos that accompany this story Aeron.
This year’s Jackson Apple Festival Queen is Abigail Elizabeth Plants with the 1st Attendant being Kyley Duncan and 2nd Attendant being Deonna Huston.
Last year’s Queen was Abby Donley with the 1st Attendant being Jade Winters and the 2nd Attendant being Emma Davis who did a wonderful job representing the festival.
Mark your calendars for the 82nd Jackson Apple Festival that is Sept. 19-23 in the heart of downtown Jackson. For more information, see jacksonapplefestival.org
Plants is the 16-year-old daughter of Traci and Matt Plants. A junior at Jackson High School, Plants participates in marching band, wind ensemble, quick recall, Fellowship of Christian Athletes as the secretary, drama club, National Honor Society, Youth in Government, 2023 Harvard Pre-College, Leo’s Club and Student Council. Her hobbies and interests include sewing, reading, thrifting and working at 4-Mile Bakery. After high school, Plants plans to attend Yale University and major in economics.
“Being crowned Apple Festival Queen feels like I have become one of the princesses I idolized as a child, and I hope I can be the inspiration to other young girls as I represent my community and the Apple Festival,” she said.
Festival’s 1st Attendant is Kyley Duncan, who is the 17-year-old daughter of Brian and Jennifer Duncan. A junior at Jackson High School, Duncan participates in varsity cheerleading, media productions team, Youth Leadership Association, Interact, Leo’s Club, junior class secretary, and National Honor Society. Her hobbies and interests include traveling, exercising, beauty and hair styling, baking, planning and organization, music, and tutoring children at Southview Elementary. After high school, Duncan plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in occupational therapy.
“I’m incredibly honored to be crowned 2023 Jackson Apple Festival 1st Attendant. I can’t wait to represent this wonderful community and I look forward to making memories,” she said.
Festival’s 2nd Attendant Deonna Huston, who is the 17-year-old daughter of Rachel Knight and Cameran Knight. A junior at Jackson High School, Huston participates in varsity tennis, Jackson Marching Ironmen, Leader of Youth Climate Action Team, Youth in Government, Believe in Ohio applicant, BREC Youth Tour winner, Student Health Council, Leo’s club volunteer, Jackson High School Science Fair winner, YLA volunteer, and STEM Club. Her hobbies and interests include junior Lake Alma volunteer, Highlanders 4-H club member, Wellston Summer Reading Program, 4-H Camp Counselor, Junior Fair Board member, TNT tumbling coach, crocheting, reading, swimming, art media and hiking. After high school, Huston plans to attend Marietta College and major in geology.
“I am overjoyed to be crowned as the 2023 Jackson County Apple Festival 2nd attendant,” she said. “I can’t wait to represent Jackson County at festivals and parades, as well as being a responsible role model to the people who look up to my title.”
Back to Aeron Rawlins Johnson who created the festival’s theme – “The apple is churning, as the fall leaves are turning.”
“I enjoy decorating my booth to match the festival themes, so this year I thought I would enter my own idea to see if I could win,” she said. “I am excited to have won and to get to come up with decoration ideas for this year’s theme!”
A little bit about Johnson – she moved to Jackson in middle school and graduated from Jackson High School in 1996. She’s been married for 25 years to Mike Johnson and they have two adult daughters, Hanah & Mika. A photographer for the last 17 years, Johnson owns Aeron Johnson Photography Studio. Johnson takes wonderful pictures and she has a photography booth on Broadway Street during each Jackson Apple Festival.
