JACKSON — Another “top-flight” slate of honorees will be saluted at the annual Jackson Area Chamber Of Commerce Appreciation Banquet later this month.
The event will be held at Park’s Edge Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 21, with a social hour commencing at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“We are very grateful to have such a worthy list of honorees this year,” said Robin Scaggs, the president of the chamber. “We look forward to saluting each of them for the outstanding accomplishments they have achieved.”
The Business Of The Year is Bellisio Foods. The food manufacturer with more than 1,200 employees just completed another major expansion recently and has been the anchor of employment in Jackson for three decades.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year is The Treatery on Broadway Street in Jackson, which offers a wide variety of donuts and other special items.
The Community Pride Award will be given to the Jackson Area Festival and Events Association (JAFE). After a one-year absence and overcoming other obstacles, JAFE successfully staged the 80th annual Jackson Apple Festival in September to go along with the other civic projects it undertakes.
The Legacy Award will be presented to Coll Auto Sales. The car dealership, which helped to anchor downtown Jackson for more than 100 years, was purchased by Mark Porter auto dealerships last fall.
There will be four entities that will be recognized with Beautification Awards.
Hubbard Daniels Accounting purchased and renovated the former Milton Bank building on Main Street.
Park’s Edge was formerly the Ponderosa Restaurant and is now an events center for a multitude of events.
The Jackson Banking Center is a new facility built on Veteran’s Drive that expands the bank’s offerings from its previous location.
The Edward Jones location in downtown Jackson underwent a major renovation of its building just north of the corner of Main and Broadway streets.
Tickets are available by contacting Tricia Humphreys at Hubbard Daniels Accounting at 740-286-4696 or by email at tricia@cpahubbard.com. Tickets are $40 and can be paid for online.
