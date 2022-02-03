JACKSON — The Jackson Area YMCA (594 E. Main St., Jackson) has announced that it is aware of the possibility of severe weather that may occur. Tim Harvey, who's the Chief Executive Officer for the Jackson Area YMCA, says the YMCA will open as an emergency electrical outage, warming shelter/site if needed. Any questions, call 740-466-2260.
featured weather alert web only
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.