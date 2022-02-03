JACKSON — The Jackson Area YMCA (594 E. Main St., Jackson) has announced that it is aware of the possibility of severe weather that may occur. Tim Harvey, who's the Chief Executive Officer for the Jackson Area YMCA, says the YMCA will open as an emergency electrical outage, warming shelter/site if needed. Any questions, call 740-466-2260.

