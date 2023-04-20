A Jackson County company has purchased Athens-based radio stations WATH-AM 970, W246CE at 97.1 MHz, and WXTQ-FM at 105.5.
Jackson-based company buys WXTQ and WATH in Athens
- By Staff, submitted reports
-
- Updated
- 0
A Jackson County company has purchased Athens-based radio stations WATH-AM 970, W246CE at 97.1 MHz, and WXTQ-FM at 105.5.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners approved an easement for Jackson County Broadcasting Inc. during the board meeting Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex. Total Media is the dba (doing business as) name of licensee Jackson County Broadcasting Inc..
Federal Communications Commission approved Jackson County Broadcasting’s purchase of WATH Inc. on March 8.
Due to the sale of the radio stations by WATH Inc., headed by President David Palmer, the county needed to execute the easement in the new company’s name to ensure they were able to maintained it, according to Commission President Lenny Eliason.
The easement is for a radio tower and transmission building, near County Road 20 and Athens Township Road 13, according to the documentation. According to the easement, the company will maintain the existing building and tower on county property and maintain and/or replace existing guywires on the property.
The easement exists as long as the facilities are used by Jackson County Broadcasting for the purposes of operating a radio station.
Besides the Athens radio stations, Total Media owns “The Telegram News,” Zip Printing, and other advertising platforms. It also owns four radio stations based in Jackson County — “Classic Rock 98.7” WYRO, country “The Bull 97.7 FM” WCJO, hot AC “Mix 96” WKOV-FM and “Fox Sports 1130 AM” WYPC. According to industry news websites, Total Media President Alan Stockmeister signed off on the purchase.
According to the FCC, Jackson County Broadcasting filed an assignment of authorization application in December. When approved, the FCC grants the license to another party. “It is a complete transfer of controlling interest in ownership in the license and generally involves the changing of the Licensee name,” according to the FCC.
Because the transfer involves radio stations that employ fewer than five full-time employees and their markets do not overlap with the company’s existing stations, Jackson County Broadcast did not have to submit a written program to the FCC.
The transaction is valued at $1.06 million. A $20,000 deposit credited toward the total purchase price was credited to the buyer. According to the FCC, a $380,000 cash payment was made at closing. The remaining $660,000 will be honored in an interest-free Promissory Note.
A time brokerage agreement gave Total Media immediate control of the stations.
WATH is Athens County’s oldest radio station, having first gone on air in October of 1950.
Attempts to reach the radio station for comment were not returned by press time.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.