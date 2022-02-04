JACKSON — During the first meeting of the new year, the president of council and seven members of Jackson City Council took their oaths of office. A few outgoing city council members were honored as well.
The first meeting of the new year was set for Monday, Jan. 10, but was canceled due to a lack of quorum. So, the first meeting of city council actually took place during the regular scheduled second meeting of the month, which was Monday, Jan. 24.
During that meeting, Jackson Mayor Randy Evans administered the oaths of office for the president of council along with seven other council members.
Daniel Fulks was elected and sworn in as Jackson City Council President. Fulks had no opposition during the 2021 November General Election. He received 538 complimentary votes. He was originally appointed to the seat on Aug. 20, 2020, after Republican, Carisa Edwards, submitted her resignation on Aug. 9, 2020.
Marva Colby (253 votes), Brett Foster (347 votes), Jon Ondera (418 votes) were all elected and sworn to council-at-large seats. Colby and Foster were re-elected members, and Ondera was a former councilmember who sought office after being away for a few years. They were all elected during the 2021 General Election.
Ryan Peters was re-elected and sworn in as 1st Ward councilmember. He had no opposition in the November election. Peters received 155 complimentary votes.
Harold E. Newkirk was elected and sworn in as 2nd Ward councilmember. He had no opposition in the election. Newkirk received 86 complimentary votes.
Herman “HD” Crabtree, Jr. was sworn in as 3rd Ward councilmember. He was appointed to city council by the Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee. Crabtree replaced Debbie Biggs, who resigned because she moved to a new residence outside the ward.
Robert “Pete” Bopp was elected and sworn in as 4th Ward councilmember. He had no opposition in the election. Bopp received 17 complimentary votes. He was originally appointed in March 2020 and replaced former Councilmember J. Timothy L. Matchett, who had vacated the seat.
Also during that same meeting, Mayor Evans honored/remembered three outgoing city council members.
Evans honored Debbie Biggs, who had served the 3rd Ward; Dan Coll, who had served as council at-large; and the late John N. Peters, who had served the 2nd Ward.
Biggs, and Coll were present to accept their certificates of recognition. Peters, 71, passed away Aug. 9, 2021, after a brief illness. His son, Ryan, who is also on City Council, accepted his father’s certificate of recognition.
The Jackson City Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the Jackson City Council Chambers (199 Portsmouth St. in Jackson) located next to the Jackson Police Station. The meetings are open to the public.
