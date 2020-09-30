JACKSON — The Jackson City Library was recently awarded $25K from the state for COVID-19 safety.
The Office of Budget and Management distributed $25,000 to the library as part of COVID-19 safety funding to Ohio Public Libraries authorized by the Ohio Controlling Board in late July.
Jackson City Library Director Roger Donaldson told The Courier that the Jackson City Library was happy to receive the additional funding to help purchase furniture, partitions, PPE for staff and equipment to use in the quarantine process of library materials.
“The health and safety of our employees and patrons is always a top priority,” stated Donaldson. “Having funding available to purchase necessary items is truly appreciated.”
The payments are funded with Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) provided to the state from the US Department of Treasury as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
“Thanks to our partners in the General Assembly, specifically Representative Jason Stephens and Senator Bob Peterson, CARES Act funding is going back into our communities and supporting local resources,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “We know this funding will be put to good use serving the community.”
These payments assist libraries in operating safely during the COVID-19 public health emergency, including supporting increased sanitation costs, maintaining social distancing, purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE), and other necessary costs to comply with public health orders, local health department recommendations, and best practices.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the Jackson City Library announced some new changes to hours patron conduct and more.
In order to keep the library clean and safe for patron use, the following rules have been updated.
The library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is set aside for high risk patrons. The library will be closed Saturdays and Sundays.
Patron should be wearing a mask as they are state mandated. If you feel sick, stay home. Patrons should limit their visit to 30 minutes or less. Also computers may be limited to one hour of use per patron and will be self served. Curbside pickup service continue for all patrons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.