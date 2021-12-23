JACKSON — As the winter months approach, the Jackson City School District wants to take this opportunity to advise parents of arrangements for dealing with inclement weather.
“Weather conditions sometimes dictate that decisions be made and communicated quickly by school personnel,” explained Jackson City Schools Superintendent Phil Howard. “We are acutely aware that parents may be required to make hasty arrangements as a result of our actions.”
Howard added, “We hope that the following information will be helpful to parents, and suggest that they keep it in a readily accessible place for quick reference.”
Inclement Weather Policy:
1. Decisions on school closings and delayed-openings are normally made between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Occasionally conditions are such that a decision will be made by late evening the preceding day.
2. The school will send out a call on the School Messenger system as soon as a decision is made regarding a delay or cancellation. Because we are dealing with technology in using the message system, there is always a chance for a malfunction. Closings delays are always available to be heard by tuning into the following media outlets: WKOV (96.7), WKKJ (94.3) Radio, NBC (4), WSAZ-TV (3), ABC (6) (Fox 28), WCHS-TV (8), WOWK-TV (13), WVAH (Fox 11), WBNS-TV (10) or the Ohio News Network, (ONN). All will carry school closings and delayed-opening announcements by 6 a.m. each school-day morning, or during the day if weather conditions deteriorate and emergency closings become necessary. The district will also make this information available on Twitter, @jcs_supt and on the district Facebook page, Jackson City School-Jackson, Ohio.
3. On days when a delayed opening has been announced, continue to listen for further announcements. On such days a final decision will be made by 7:45 a.m. concerning the delay or the need for cancellation.
4. If a decision is made to continue on a one or two hour delay plan, school bus drivers will operate their buses one or two hours later than the regularly scheduled times, and all schools will open for classes one or two hours later than normal. Schools will dismiss at the regular time regardless of starting time, unless conditions dictate that we get students home as quickly as possible.
5. Early Dismissal — It is very important that parents have alternate plans established to have someone, perhaps a neighbor, to meet their child if schools are dismissed early and they are at work. Also a reminder that if a bus does not run on a road in the morning, it will NOT run that road in the afternoon. Therefore, if you bring your child in the morning you will need to also pick them up that afternoon.
6. Do not call the radio station or school personnel. This ties up the phone lines when they are needed to provide or receive vital information regarding the conditions of the roads, etc.
7. A decision on school activities such as games, concerts, practices etc., will be made by the Superintendent on a case-by-case basis.
“We know that closings, delayed openings and early dismissals create problems for many parents; but please understand that all decisions will be made with the safety of students in mind. We greatly appreciate the cooperation parents have shown in the past,” Howard concluded.
