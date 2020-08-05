JACKSON — Back in July 2019, Vinton County National Bank (VCNB) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at a field off McCarty Lane in Jackson.
The bank had opened a loan office in a small space on Veterans Drive in 2016. The demand in Jackson was so great, that VCNB opened a full-service bank in 2017 in the same location. That space was quickly outgrown so a new facility was needed. The new bank, which was constructed by Randy Evans Construction, finished construction recently.
VCNB, according to VCNB Chairman Tom Will, has been around for 152 years, opening its doors in McArthur right after the Civil War. Since then the bank has expanded into other counties, including Jackson County.
The first day of operation in the newly constructed bank was Monday, July 27. The new bank is located at 471 McCarty Lane, just around the corner from the former Jackson branch.
“We are excited about the completion of our new office in Jackson,” stated VCNB President Mark Erslan. “The growth we’ve experienced in the limited time we’ve been in Jackson has exceeded our expectations.”
Customers will see a state-of-the-art drive-thru system and drive-up ATM. The Intelligent Deposit ATM uses no envelopes, accepting deposits of cash and checks and giving customers same-day credit for up to $500 daily.
Inside, personal bankers are trained to help customers with nearly any loan or deposit need. A kid’s corner will help keep little ones occupied while their parents do business, and a digital learning area will allow customers who prefer self-service to log into their VCNB online accounts, read account literature, and do more on iPads.
“We’re very pleased with the outcome of the planning, design, and construction and looking forward to the chance for everyone to see and experience the new facility,” Erslan said.
The 6,000 square foot facility provides the opportunity for bankers to spread out and help their customers with respect to customer privacy and safety in socially distanced times.
The former branch was open through Friday, July 24, then was closed the following day so staff could move to the new bank.
