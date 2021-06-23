JACKSON — Earlier this year, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners announced that the Jackson County Board of Election’s Office would be relocating to another county building sometime this summer.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners made that original announcement during their meeting on Tuesday, March 23. Commissioner President Paul Haller announced that the Board of Elections would be moving to 25 E. South Street, Suite B, in Jackson.
That main address may sound familiar to some, and that is because the county building at that address currently is the Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services. Not to worry, though: Job and Family Services aren’t moving, they are simply sharing office space with the Board of Elections.
Haller explained that the Board of Elections would be relocating to the backside of the building that houses Job and Family Services. He stated that the Board of Elections would be going from a building that is 12,000 square feet to a new space that is about 24,000 square feet.
Jackson County Board of Elections Deputy Director Cheryl Browning recently shared with The Courier that the Board of Elections is now starting the moving process. The Board of Election’s Office will be closed from June 28 through July 5 for the move. They will reopen on July 6 at their new location.
“We will be located at the back of the Job & Family Services building with our entrance being in the left door,” Browning reminded. “There will be more parking, the facility is completely ADA compliant.”
Jackson County Board of Elections Director Joanne Evans previously told The Courier that the main reasons for the move had to do with space, security, ADA handicap compliance problems, and parking issues to name a few.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.