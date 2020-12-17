The following official general election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections. Results were certified in late November.

Results listed are exclusively the votes counted within Jackson County respectively and do not necessarily indicate which candidates were victorious among regional, statewide and national races.

Jackson County:

This year, 14,932 of 21,013 registered voters cast a ballot in Jackson County.

Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-2-21)

Donnie Willis — 10,728

Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-3-21)

Paul D. Haller — 10,434

Jackson County Recorder

Krista L. Brown — 11,273

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney

Justin Lovett — 10,769

Jackson County Coroner

Dr. Alice Frazier — 11,305

Jackson County Engineer

Melissa Miller — 10,937

Jackson County Treasurer

B. Lee Hubbard — 11,387

Jackson County Sheriff

Tedd Frazier — 12,019

Jackson County Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

Seth Michael — 11,816

Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge

Randy H. Dupree — 6,420

Justin W. Skaggs — 7,515 — WINNER

93rd District State Representative, Republican

Jason Stephens — 11,268

Tad Saunders — 269

4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-8-2021)

Stacy Brooks — 4,617

Kristy Wilkin — 6,285

4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-9-2021)

Peter Abele — 9,376

For member of the State Board of Education (10th District)

Mary E. Binegar — 5,223

Brendan P. Shea — 4,753

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)

Judi French — 5,415

Jennifer Brunner — 5,634

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)

Sharon Kennedy — 7,075

John O’Donnell — 4,361

US Congress (6th District)

Republican: Bill Jonson — 10,839

Democrat: Shawna Roberts — 3,120

For President and Vice President

Republican: Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence — 11,309

Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Kamala D. Harris — 3,311

Libertarian: Jo Jorgensen, Spike Cohen — 144

Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker — 30

Levies in Jackson County:

Jackson County EMS — For: 8,924; Against: 5,216 — PASSED

Madison/Jefferson Joint Fire District Fire Protection — For: 1,760; Against: 568 — PASSED

Milton Township Cemeteries — For: 334; Against: 162 — PASSED

Liberty Township Fire Protection — For: 588; Against: 284 — PASSED

Hamilton Township Fire Protection — For: 181; Against: 103 — PASSED

Franklin Township Fire Protection — For: 734; Against: 370 — PASSED

Coalton Parks and Recreation — For: 79; Against: 87 — FAILED

Coalton Cemeteries — For: 93; Against: 75 — PASSED

Bloomfield Township Fire Protection — For: 341; Against: 165 — PASSED

City of Jackson Municipal 1.5 Percent Income Tax — For: 1,482; Against: 1,228 — PASSED

City of Jackson Cemetery — For: 1,690; Against: 991 — PASSED

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments