The following official general election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections. Results were certified in late November.
Results listed are exclusively the votes counted within Jackson County respectively and do not necessarily indicate which candidates were victorious among regional, statewide and national races.
Jackson County:
This year, 14,932 of 21,013 registered voters cast a ballot in Jackson County.
Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-2-21)
Donnie Willis — 10,728
Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-3-21)
Paul D. Haller — 10,434
Jackson County Recorder
Krista L. Brown — 11,273
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney
Justin Lovett — 10,769
Jackson County Coroner
Dr. Alice Frazier — 11,305
Jackson County Engineer
Melissa Miller — 10,937
Jackson County Treasurer
B. Lee Hubbard — 11,387
Jackson County Sheriff
Tedd Frazier — 12,019
Jackson County Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
Seth Michael — 11,816
Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge
Randy H. Dupree — 6,420
Justin W. Skaggs — 7,515 — WINNER
93rd District State Representative, Republican
Jason Stephens — 11,268
Tad Saunders — 269
4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-8-2021)
Stacy Brooks — 4,617
Kristy Wilkin — 6,285
4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-9-2021)
Peter Abele — 9,376
For member of the State Board of Education (10th District)
Mary E. Binegar — 5,223
Brendan P. Shea — 4,753
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)
Judi French — 5,415
Jennifer Brunner — 5,634
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)
Sharon Kennedy — 7,075
John O’Donnell — 4,361
US Congress (6th District)
Republican: Bill Jonson — 10,839
Democrat: Shawna Roberts — 3,120
For President and Vice President
Republican: Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence — 11,309
Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Kamala D. Harris — 3,311
Libertarian: Jo Jorgensen, Spike Cohen — 144
Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker — 30
Levies in Jackson County:
Jackson County EMS — For: 8,924; Against: 5,216 — PASSED
Madison/Jefferson Joint Fire District Fire Protection — For: 1,760; Against: 568 — PASSED
Milton Township Cemeteries — For: 334; Against: 162 — PASSED
Liberty Township Fire Protection — For: 588; Against: 284 — PASSED
Hamilton Township Fire Protection — For: 181; Against: 103 — PASSED
Franklin Township Fire Protection — For: 734; Against: 370 — PASSED
Coalton Parks and Recreation — For: 79; Against: 87 — FAILED
Coalton Cemeteries — For: 93; Against: 75 — PASSED
Bloomfield Township Fire Protection — For: 341; Against: 165 — PASSED
City of Jackson Municipal 1.5 Percent Income Tax — For: 1,482; Against: 1,228 — PASSED
City of Jackson Cemetery — For: 1,690; Against: 991 — PASSED
