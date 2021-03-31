JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Election’s Office will be relocating to another county building sometime after the 2021 May Primary/Special Election.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners made that announcement during their meeting on Tuesday, March 23. Commissioner President Paul Haller announced that the Board of Elections would be moving to 25 E. South Street in Jackson.
That address may sound familiar to some, that is because the county building at that address currently is the Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services. Not to worry though, Job and Family Services aren’t moving, they are simply sharing office space with the Board of Elections.
Haller explained that the Board of Elections would be relocating to the backside of the building that houses Job and Family Services. He stated that the Board of Elections would be going from a building that is 12,000 square feet to a new space that is about 24,000 square feet.
On hand for the announcement was Jackson County Board of Elections Director Joanne Evans, Board of Elections Deputy Director Cheryl Browning, Board of Election Board Chairperson Rodney Smith, and member Kida Newell, Judy Brunton, and Catherine Smalley, as well as Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services Director Tammy Osborne-Smith.
Evans told The Courier that the main reasons for the move had to do with space, security, ADA handicap compliance problems, and parking issues to name a few.
The Jackson County Board of Elections will remain at their currently (275 Portsmouth Street, Suite 2, in Jackson) location through this summer. The move is planned for June 2021 at the earliest.
